Girls Trip's Regina Hall and Black-ish's Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders - Hall as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan and Martin as the 13-year-old version of her who wakes up in her adult self's penthouse.

MyMovies, trailer, 2019, Comedy, Tina Gordon Chism, Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Regina Hall