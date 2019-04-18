Take a look inside London's biggest cinema

Cineworld has expanded its multiplex at the Millennium Dome, adding 8 new screens, to make it London’s biggest cinema.

The cinema chain held a gala opening at its Greenwich Peninsula location, the Cineworld at The O2, last night to celebrate the expansion which includes three new VIP screening rooms and a 4DX auditorium.

The cinema now boasts 4,500 seats across 19 screens, complementing the existing Superscreen and ScreenX immersive technologies, making it “one of the UK’s most technologically advanced cinemas” according to the blurb.

David Spence, General Manager of Cineworld at The O2 said: “We are delighted to offer Londoners a vast world of viewing possibilities with the latest in cinema technology. From extreme cinema with snow, fog and water alongside chairs that vibrate and move, to supreme comfort with reclining seats and complimentary dining. We are excited to represent the future of entertainment and cinema in UK.”

Read more: UK’s first Dolby Cinema opens in London