Lord Puttnam criticises Netflix culture: 'Too much money is sloshing around' (exclusive)

Lord David Puttnam discusses his support for an Arab female filmmaker scholarship, the film industry and the potential remake of his classic film Chariots of Fire

Filmmaker Lord David Puttnam says money is stifling creativity in the movie business, and Netflix is partially to blame.

The streaming giant is expected to spend £10 billion on original content in 2018, attracting big names like Ryan Murphy, the Obamas, and David Letterman with huge deals, but Puttnam says this is putting the cart before the horse.

“There is a lot of money sloshing around the industry at the moment and I think it’s become quite incontinent upon entry.,” Puttnam, who won the Best Picture Oscar for Chariots of Fire, tells Yahoo Movies UK.

“I understand exactly why Netflix is doing what they are doing. They’ve got a business model, it works, but the net effect is that you don’t improve people’s career prospects or anything else by doubling their income. That’s not what does it, especially at the top.”

“Talent is literally being bought,” he adds. “I watched that happen in the ’80s and it’s the second time I’ve watched it in my life.”

Puttnam retired from filmmaking in 1998 to focus on his work in education and the environment, and says talent-driven filmmaking was part of the reason he left the industry.

“I suddenly realised I was moving into a “who’s in it?” world not a “what is it?” world. I didn’t want to do that.”

David Puttnam with his Best Picture Oscar at the 1982 Academy Awards. (Sipa Press/REX/Shutterstock) More

Yahoo Movies UK caught up with the Labour peer to discuss his work with the Mohamed F. Farsi Foundation – set up by film producer and philanthropist Mr Hani Farsi – which launched a scholarship at the Cannes film festival three years ago. It aims to give voice to Middle Eastern, female filmmakers through a fully paid Masters degree course at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

The programme’s goal is to create a global network of female film directors, from multiple underrepresented cultures, and Hanadi Elyan is one female Arab filmmaker to benefit from it.

“Recurring stereotypes we see on TV and movies constantly are the radical, the uneducated and the extreme,” Elyan says. “Knowing that this image is of a tiny minority that represents itself only, out of all the hundreds of million peaceful, hardworking, Arabs or over a billion Muslims, breaking stereotypes has become a personal mission that I attempt to chip at one film at a time.”

Chariots of Fire is one of many Oscar-winning films Lord David Puttnam produced More

As someone who has seen the benefits of representation and equality in the film industry, Puttnam supports Elyan and the MSFF programme entirely.

You can read our Q&A with the legendary producer below.

Yahoo Movies UK: Can you tell us why the MSFF programme is something you wanted to get behind of?

Lord Puttnam: I did seven really happy years as president of UNICEF and I learned that if you want to create permanent advocacy change it’s about the education of women. Women create change, men really don’t. You do not permanentise because when you change women they will never allow their children to slide back.

That’s the first thing, the second thing is that I started seeing Arab movies made by women like [Nadine Labaki’s] Caramel and noticed how good they were. This is a whole voice I’d never heard, so I’ve developed this theory that unless we create voices for people, which allows them to tell their narrative, and view the world from their perspective, we’re never going to learn anything.

Story Continues