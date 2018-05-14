‘Lost In Space’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

The Robinson family will continue to find themselves lost in intergalactic adventures. A month after Lost In Space‘s premiere, the sci-fi series has been renewed for a second season.

The pickup comes after a strong launch for the show. According to data released by Nielsen, Lost In Space garnered 3.16 million viewers overall on its first day of release, Netflix’s third best premiere-day viewership in the past year behind Season 2 of Stranger Things and movie Bright.

Lost In Space, from Legendary Television, stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey.

A modern reimagining of the 1960s classic created by Irwin Allen, Lost in Space is set 30 years in the future where colonization in space has become a reality. The epic series follows the Robinson family, one of the families selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as executive producers.

