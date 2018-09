Loveyatri, the journey of love, is an upcoming Bollywood musical romantic drama produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. The movie stars Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in lead roles.

