Luca Guadagnino Watched Someone Text Throughout the ‘Suspiria’ World Premiere, and His Reaction Is Priceless

What’s worse than texting during a movie? How about texting during a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Luca Guadagnino and the cast of “Suspiria” recently joined the Associated Press (via USA Today) to share their reactions to the September 1 Venice premiere of their new horror movie, and apparently somebody in attendance had the nerve to repeatedly use their cell phone throughout the screening.

Read More:Thom Yorke Premieres Original ‘Suspiria’ Music: Listen to Radiohead Frontman’s Film Score Debut

“There was one guy, like row 10 down below, who was watching his phone all the time,” Guadagnino revealed, much to the horror of Tilda Swinton, who was sitting right next to him during the interview. “I spent the entire evening thinking, ‘I’m going to go down there and tell him to stop [using] his fucking phone now because it’s so disrespectful. You have this light in the darkness of the theater and I really hated it.”

Fortunately, Guadagnino received a near eight-minute standing ovation from the audience once the film ended, surely a boost after being aggravated by a texting viewer. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich gave “Suspiria” a rave A- review, calling it a “grim and glorious work of madness.”

“Suspiria,” starring Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson, opens in select U.S. theaters October 26. Amazon will open the horror film nationwide November 2. Watch Guadagnino relive the premiere in the video below.

Launch Gallery: 2018 Venice Film Festival Best Photos: Ryan Gosling, Taika Waititi, Claire Foy, and More

Related stories

Thom Yorke Premieres Original 'Suspiria' Music: Listen to Radiohead Frontman's Film Score Debut

Luca Guadagnino on 'Suspiria,' His 'Zone of Darkness,' and That 'Call Me by Your Name' Sequel -- Venice

'Suspiria' Review: Luca Guadagnino's Horror Remake Is a Grim and Glorious Work of Madness -- Venice