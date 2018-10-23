Luke Cage's Mike Colter speaks out about cancellation

From Digital Spy

Marvel's Luke Cage star Mike Colter has finally broken his silence following the Marvel show's cancellation over the weekend as he also announced he and his wife Iva had welcomed a second baby girl this week.

Sharing a picture of his new arrival on Twitter, the actor added that he is "forever grateful" to Marvel and to Netflix for giving him the chance to play a role like Luke Cage as he addressed the show's ending.

"I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and I thank you amazing fans," he tweeted.





"As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my daughter this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always."





"As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my daughter this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always."

The actor has also been sharing a few more tweets including pictures of his character, including one poster quoting "always forward", to which he added the hashtag "#gonebutnotforgotten".









And in another picture that was posted earlier today (October 23), he added: "All dressed up with nowhere to go...you feel me?"

He also included the hashtags: "#wasitthanos #wewillalwayshaveharlem #whatcouldhavebeen #iguessillseeyounextlifetime #fadetoblack."









The axing of Luke Cage was announced last week, with Netflix and Marvel saying in a joint statement: "Unfortunately, Marvel's Luke Cage will not return for a third season.

"Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series."

This came shortly after the announcement that Iron Fist had also been cancelled, leading many to speculate about the future of Marvel properties on Netflix.

Netflix recently launched Daredevil season 3 in its entirety on the streaming service, while Jessica Jones season 3 and The Punisher season 2 are in the works as well.





