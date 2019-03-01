Luke Perry's castmates post messages of support after actor 'suffers major stroke'

Luke Perry‘s castmates have shown their love and support for the actor after TMZ reported he had suffered a major stroke.

The 52-year-old actor rose to fame thanks to his role as Dylan McKayon the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 1995, then again from 1998 to 2000.

He currently stars as Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on the CW series Riverdale. The show had recently been shooting new episodes on the Warner Bros lot in LA. It was renewed for a fourth season last month.

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” wrote his 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty, while Ian Ziering wrote: “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

His onscreen wife on Riverdale, Molly Ringwald, wrote: “Sending my love to Luke Perry”, while Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on the show, posted a photo of the actor with the caption: “Love you bud.”

Kirsty Swanson, who starred across from Perry in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer film, wrote on Twitter: “ I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke.”

Lou Diamond Phillips, who worked with Perry on 2009’s Angel and the Bad Man, wrote: “Terribly concerned for my old friend Luke Perry, currently hospitalized. Sending healing thoughts and prayers for strength. Please send some Love his way.”





Paramedics responded to Perry’s home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, at around 9.40am on Wednesday, 28 February. Perry was transported to a nearby hospital. There has been no further update on his condition.

A representative for the star has said: “Mr Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”