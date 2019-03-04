Luke Perry dead at 52: Look back at his time on '90210'

Luke Perry has sadly passed away on March 4th, 2019 after suffering a stroke last Wednesday at the young age of 52.

The actor left his mark on Hollywood through his mega successful career, most notably during his time on FOX's "Beverly Hills, 90210," which he starred in from 1990-2000. The show became became a global pop culture phenomenon. The cast including Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty became a Hollywood sensation back in their heyday.

SEE ALSO: Luke Perry, 52, dies 5 days after suffering stroke

After moving to Los Angeles from Ohio in his late teens, Perry auditioned for the role as Steve Sanders on "90210," but ultimately secured the role as heartthrob Dylan McKay.

Throughout the duration of his 10 years on the hit television series, Perry continued to venture out to other acting gigs including Pike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which he won an a supporting role for. He went on to star in "Terminal Bliss," "The Fifth Element," and even made an appearance on "The Simpsons" in 1993. From 1995-1998, Perry took a brief hiatus from Dylan McKay in an effort to star in more mature and creative roles.

In 2008, Perry told the United Press International, "I'm going to be linked with him until I die, but that's actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay."

ET caught up with his former co-star Shannen Doherty just one day before Perry's death. "I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him," said Doherty. "It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

A "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival has officially been ordered at Fox as of recent. Perry did not sign on to join his original castmates including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling -- who are all set to return to the small screen.

Perry has also gained TV recognition for his most recent role as Fred Andrewson the hit CW show "Riverdale."