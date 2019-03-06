Luke Perry was secretly engaged: Who is Wendy Madison Bauer?

While friends, family and fans continue grapple with the shocking news of Luke Perry’s death, new details have emerged about the star’s private engagement to Wendy Madison Bauer.

In a statement announcing his passing, Perry’s reps confirmed the “Riverdale” actor was engaged to Bauer, a 44-year-old licensed family therapist working in Beverly Hills.

Bauer, a former actress herself, had small roles on “The Mentalist” and “House.” The pair were first spotted together in April 2017 on the red carpet of the GLAAD Media Awards .

Luke Perry and fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer in 2017. Image via Getty Images. More

According to reports, Bauer was one of several close family members with him at the time of his death. Perry’s sister, Amy Coder, mother and step-father, Ann and Steve Bennett, his 21-year-old son Jack, 18-year-old daughter Sophie, and his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharpe, were also present.

Sharpe and Perry were married in 1993 at the height of his “90210” fame. The pair exchanged “I dos” in front of 50 guests at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Aside from close friends and family, the actor’s co-stars, Jason Priestly and Brian Austin Green, were also in attendance. The pair had two children and divorced in 2003.

Perry and daughter Sophie. Image via Instagram/LemonPerry. More

“Luke was a super great, very hands-on dad,” a source told PEOPLE magazine after Perry’s death. “He was always attending his kids’ school and after-school functions when they were younger. He loved just hanging out with them and being present. He was so proud of everything they accomplished.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Di Filippo, Yahoo Lifestyle CA



