Luke Perry had sent out 'save the date' invites for his summer wedding

Luke Perry had planned to marry his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer this summer, according to reports.

The late Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale actor had sent out ‘save the date’ invites to friends and family, with a ceremony planned for August this year.

According to TMZ, which has published a copy of one of the cards, it reads ‘Save the date for the wedding of Luke and Madison, August 17 2019, Los Angeles, California’.

Perry died last week, after suffering a stroke.

His official cause of death was confirmed yesterday as an ischemic cerebrovascular accident, a common form of stroke.

Perry, who was just 52, was rushed to hospital on February 27, and eventually taken off life support on March 4.

In a statement released after his death, Bauer, a former actress turned therapist, said: “I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

“The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him.

“I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”



