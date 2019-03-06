Luke Perry's daughter speaks out after his death: 'I am grateful for all the love'

Luke Perry‘s daughter is grieving the sudden loss of her father. Sophie Perry shared her first statement on Instagram Tuesday, one day after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s death.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she wrote alongside the above photo. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

Perry’s 18-year-old daughter was on a charity trip in Malawi, Africa when she heard the news he had a “massive stroke.” She rushed back to L.A. to be at his bedside.

Sophie continued, “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”





The Riverdale actor was rushed from his home to the hospital on 27 February after suffering a stroke. He apparently never regained consciousness. Perry was sedated as doctors hoped his brain could recover from the trauma, but he passed away five days later.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” a rep for the actor told Yahoo Monday. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry’s 21-year-old son, Jack, is a wrestler who goes by the name “Jungle Boy” in the ring. As Perry’s former 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty, noted in her statement, the actor’s greatest joy in life was his children.

“I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind,” she told People. “Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and neverending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained in tact.”

She added, “Luke loved his family. He raved about his kids and how proud he was of them. He showed me videos of them often. They were his heart and for him, his biggest accomplishment.”





Well-wishes for Perry’s family have poured in from his peers.

