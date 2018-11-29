Luther is back in first trailer for season 5

From Digital Spy

We've waited three long years, but Luther is finally back in the first trailer for season 5 of the BBC series.





Idris Elba's DCI John Luther faces more enemies in the brand new look at the next outing as he tries to solve a series of brutal and indiscriminate killings that have shaken the public.

It comes a few weeks after the show dropped an entire scene as an early Christmas present, where Luther is put in a big spot of trouble at the hands of crime boss George Cornelius as he is tied up and tortured. However, he quickly manages to outsmart him and his cronies.

The plot of season 5 reads: "When the moonless shadows of London give birth to a new nightmare, DCI John Luther played by Idris Elba is once more called to immerse himself in the deepest depths of human depravity.

"While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday played by Wunmi Mosaku are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption.

"But even as the case brings him closer than ever to the true face of evil, a reluctant Luther is forced to confront the unburied demons of his own recent past. Striding back into the line of fire, he must choose who to protect and who to sacrifice."

The new series is also set to see Ruth Wilson's fan favourite character Alice Morgan return to the fold, Elba saying that "the dynamic between them has grown to be one of the best character chess games we've seen on television".

He continued: "Luther is in awe of her. She is exquisite as a criminal: intelligent beyond belief.

Elba also confirmed that the fifth series is not the end of the line, adding: "This season is not the end. But there are some real changes that will happen."

