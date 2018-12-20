Macaulay Culkin becomes 'Home Alone's Kevin McCallister once again for new Google ad

Looks like Kevin McCallister is back to his old capers.

And Home Alone fans are in rapture over this new ad, which finds Macaulay Culkin reprising his most iconic role.

Macaulay Culkin in the new Google Assistant ad (Credit: YouTube/Google) More

Hawking Google’s new Google Assistant artificial intelligence technology, Culkin is back in the family pile and he’s got the place to himself.

In a heap of callbacks to the original Home Alone movie, grown up Kevin still hankers after pizza, and appears to have run out of aftershave.

Even the McCallister’s fearsome furnace makes an appearance.

(Credit: YouTube/Google) More

He then sits down for a festive screening of the iconic fictional movie Angels With Filthy Souls, complete with catchphrase ‘Keep the change, ya filthy animal’.

This is all before he initiates ‘Operation Kevin’, this time with help from a couple of robot hoovers.

Said Culkin: “They did a very good job on the set decoration, the props, and all the shots were spot on. I am thinking and hoping that people will really dig it.”

Well, they really do…

One of the best uses of pop culture/celebrity to sell a product I've ever seen. https://t.co/ZiUnQjIftI — Shannon Plante (@ShannonZKiller) December 19, 2018









Only thing missing was Kevin asking Google if this toothbrush was approved by the American Dental Association. https://t.co/O5dLof2HmC — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) December 19, 2018





FINALLY eating that Mac & Cheese — STOUFFER'S (@stouffers) December 19, 2018





Earlier this year, he told Ellen DeGeneres that the movie is still something of a ‘blessing and a curse’, and that he tends to go out ‘less and less’ during the festive period for fear of bumping into fans.

Now 38, he was just eight-years-old when he snared the role in John Hughes’s classic Christmas movie.

Read more

Why it’s taken 54 years for a Mary Poppins sequel

2018’s comic book movies ranked

UK’s fave Christmas movie revealed