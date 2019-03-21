Macon Blair to Direct and Write ‘Toxic Avenger’ Reboot for Legendary (EXCLUSIVE)

Macon Blair has been tapped to write and direct Legendary’s reboot of the cult classic “The Toxic Avenger,” sources tell Variety.

Legendary acquired the feature film rights in December and have quickly made the project a high priority at the studio. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment will serve as producers with Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter overseeing for Legendary.

Related stories

Legendary Is Shutting Down Alpha Streaming Service From Nerdist, Geek & Sundry

Jason Momoa Joins Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem in 'Dune' Reboot

'Toxic Avenger' Movie in the Works at Legendary

Kaufman and Herz produced the original 1984 comedy, set in the fictional town of Tromaville, N.J., and centered on a mild-mannered janitor at a health club who’s chased out a second story window by bullies and lands in a drum of toxic waste. The chemicals cause him to transform into the Toxic Avenger, who has superhuman size and strength and stands up to bullies and corruption.

“The Toxic Avenger” became successful after a long run as a midnight movie in New York City, leading to the sequels “The Toxic Avenger Part II,” “The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie,” and “Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV.” The property also became a stage musical production, a children’s cartoon TV series, and a Marvel comic.

Blair, who spent the first half the decade in front of the camera in films like “Blue Ruin” and “Green Room,” recently moved behind the lens starting with his directorial debut, ” I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore.” It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize following rave reviews. He also starred and co-wrote “Small Crimes” and wrote Jeremy Saulnier’s “Hold the Dark.”

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Cohen & Gardner.

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.