Magnum PI is back in action with a TV reboot

CBS has ordered four new dramas for the 2018-19 TV season, including a reboot of an '80s classic.

The network has given a series order to a new version of Magnum PI, which originally starred Tom Selleck and his moustache.

The reboot will star Suicide Squad's Jay Hernandez (below) and is being described as "an update of the classic television series", featuring the same premise of ex-Navy SEAL Thomas Magnum, returning home to Hawaii and becoming a private investigator.

It will be directed by Peter M. Lenkov, who is responsible for the Hawaii Five-0/MacGyver remakes. The cast will also include Perdita Weeks (Penny Dreadful) as Higgins, Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings) and Stephen Hill (Lewis and Clark).

Also greenlit is The Red Line, executive produced by Selma director Ava DuVernay.

The drama centres on three very different families, all connected to the case of a white Chicago cop accidentally killing a black doctor, telling the story from different perspectives.

The cast features Noah Wyle (ER, below), Emayatzy Corinealdi (Hand of God), Noel Fisher (Shameless), Michael Patrick Thornton (Private Practice), Aliyah Royale, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

The network has also given a series order to God Friended Me, a drama about an atheist whose life gets turned upside-down when God 'friends' him on social media.

It stars Brandon Micheal Hal (The Mayor), Joe Morton (Scandal), Violett Beane (The Flash), Suraj Sharma (Homeland) and Javicia Leslie.

Rounding out the season orders is The Code, written by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny.

The series follows the military's brightest minds taking on the US's toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defence lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

Currently, The Code is in the process of recasting its two main leads, as Deadline reports Dave Annable and Mira Sorvino have left the project.

Staying on are supporting cast members Anna Wood (Falling Water, Reckless), Ato Essandoh (Chicago Med), Phillipa Soo (Smash) and Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries).

