Maisie Williams describes her last scene in 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams is giving some clues as to Arya Stark’s final moments in Game of Thrones.

The actress told The Guardian that the ending for her character in season 8 was “beautiful.”

As much as the show means to her — she got tattoos after all — Williams also noted that she felt like she had had enough. “I got to the end and I didn’t want more,” she said. “I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

She also set the record straight about how to pronounce her character’s name (even though she prefers to pronounce it a different way): “It’s Arr-ya,” she said. “But I don’t like that, so I call her Arr-ee-ya.” (Fortunately, Williams’ character doesn’t often have to say her own name).

The next big coming up for Williams’ is playing Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane in The X-Men horror spin-off The New Mutants, which is set for release next year.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final six episodes in the first half of 2019.