Maisie Williams freaks out after dropping a huge 'Game of Thrones' season 8 'spoiler'

With the final season of Game of Thrones fast approaching, the last thing any of the cast members (or fans) want is to let slip a major spoiler.

And that’s seemingly what Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams did while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

After Fallon pressed Williams to share some details about the final season, she opened up about her ’emotional’ last day of filming, before accidentally revealing that her character Arya dies in the second episode.

Realising what she’d said, Williams covered her mouth in horror and looked like she was on the verge of tears as she pleaded with the audience not tweet about what she’d just said. Visibly shaking, she got out of her chair and walked off set, prompting Fallon to follow her.

However, the whole thing was obviously an April Fools prank, but Williams’ distressed expression was convincing enough to draw an audible gasp out of the live studio audience.

The cast of the HBO phenomenon are understandably terrified of accidentally revealing any of the final season’s secrets, with the show’s creators going as far as giving the actors ‘self-destructing’ digital scripts.

Last month, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, revealed she ruined the show’s ending for her fiancé Joe Jonas.

Speaking to Glamour about the season’s undoubtedly distressing conclusion, she said: “I’ve just told Joe. But he’s so mad at me – he loves the show.

She added: “Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I’ll burst.”

Sophie also recently revealed that a huge final season spoiler is currently hung up in her house. The actress told Rolling Stone that she has a storyboard of Sansa’s final scene hanging on one of her walls.