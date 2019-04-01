Maisie Williams has spoken about Arya Stark's final Game of Thrones scene and now we feel better

From Cosmopolitan

The final season of Game of Thrones is just weeks away, and we are busy reading everything there is to read about it in the hope of getting some clues as to how it will all end.

Many of the GoT actors have spoken about the final episodes, with Kit Harrington saying "I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding, and then I blubbed my eyes out," and Littlefinger actor Aidan Gillen speculating that no one will end up on the Iron Throne.

Maisie Williams, meanwhile, who plays Arya Stark on the show, has spoken to S/Magazine and it doesn't sound like her character meets a premature or brutal end....

Photo credit: HBO More

"This whole season was really, really emotional," she said in the interview. "When I came to shoot my final scene, I had already watched a lot of people wrap and seen all the tears and heard all the speeches...

"It was just a really beautiful day, and a really great final scene for me. It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya."

Surely, a "really great final scene" doesn't point towards her dying in any of the early episodes of the season, and nor does it scream 'I meet a decidedly bloody death at the hands of someone we don't like' ...

Or so we hope, anyway.

('You Might Also Like',)