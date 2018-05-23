Makers of family comedy Show Dogs address concerned parents claiming movie 'grooms children for abuse'

The makers of new family comedy movie Show Dogs have taken the unprecedented step of addressing concerns from viewers that a scene in film ‘grooms children’ for sexual abuse.

The film, which features Ludacris voicing a police dog called Max, and performances from Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne, finds Max going undercover in a prestigious dog show in order to foil an animal smuggling racket.

The scene in question involves Max having to acquiesce to having his genitals inspected by the show judges against his will, which uses language and methods of suggestion that are often associated with child abuse.

Several bloggers revealed their consternation at the tone of the scene.

Terina Maldonado on the Macaroni Kid family movie blog wrote: “The day of the finals come and if Max doesn’t let his private parts be touched, he may lose the competition and any hope of finding the kidnapped panda.

“It all rests on his ability to let someone touch his private parts. The judge’s hands slowly reach behind Max and he goes to his ‘zen place’. He’s flying through the sky, dancing with his partner, there are fireworks and flowers- everything is great – all while someone is touching his private parts.

“During the movie, I kept thinking, ‘This is wrong, it doesn’t need to be in a kids movie. Everything else in the movie is good fun except for this.’”

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation in the US also had something to say on the matter, writing in a statement: “The movie Show Dogs sends a troubling message that grooms children for sexual abuse. It contains multiple scenes where a dog character must have its private parts inspected, in the course of which the dog is uncomfortable and wants to stop but is told to go to a ‘zen place.’





“The dog is rewarded with advancing to the final round of the dog show after passing this barrier. Disturbingly, these are similar tactics child abusers use when grooming children – telling them to pretend they are somewhere else, and that they will get a reward for withstanding their discomfort.

“Children’s movies must be held to a higher standard, and must teach children bodily autonomy, the ability to say ‘no’ and safety, not confusing messages endorsing unwanted genital touching.”

The filmmakers have now apologised for the message the scene appears to send.

“It has come to our attention that there have been online discussion and concern about a particular scene in Show Dogs, a family comedy that is rated PG,” reads a statement (via Entertainment Weekly).

“The dog show judging in this film is depicted completely accurately as done at shows around the world; and was performed by professional and highly respected dog show judges.

“Global Road Entertainment and the filmmakers are saddened and apologize to any parent who feels the scene sends a message other than a comedic moment in the film, with no hidden or ulterior meaning, but respect their right to react to any piece of content.”

It’s not only parents who were concerned with the show’s themes.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has also waded in: “Dog shows glamorize the breeders who make money by pimping out their animals and selling their babies, so a scene about dogs being felt up seems right on the money for a movie like ‘Show Dogs.’

“Anyone disturbed by this scene should reject all dog shows and the breeders who force animals to churn out litter after litter into a world already bursting at the seams with homeless dogs.”

