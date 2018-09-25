Making a Murderer Part 2 date announced by Netflix

From Digital Spy

The next chapter in documentary series Making a Murderer has been given a launch date on Netflix.

Making a Murderer Part 2, which explores the aftermath of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey's convictions over the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, October 19.

Executive producers, writers, and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said: "Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice.

"Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit.

The second part will feature Avery's post-conviction lawyer Kathleen Zellner, as she fights for her client's freedom.

In July this year, Zellner filed new court documents and more recently, Avery was denied a new trial by the Sheboygan County Circuit Court judge overseeing his case.

Part 2 will also follow Dassey's post-conviction lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin.

Earlier this year, Dassey had his appeal rejected by the US Supreme Court after the federal court ruled that the confession given by him was voluntary and thus should not be thrown out.

The first part of Making a Murderer is available now on Netflix.

