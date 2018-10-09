'Making A Murderer - Part 2' is on the hunt for justice in first look trailer

Netflix has finally released a trailer for Making A Murderer: Part 2, the long-awaited sequel to its hit true crime show, launching globally on Netflix on 19 October, 2018.

The first series of Making A Murderer, released on Netflix in 2015, told the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin native who served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder. He was released from prison in 2003 after being fully exonerated, but was later arrested for murdering Teresa Halbach.

He was sentenced to a life in prison without possibility of parole on the murder conviction in 2007, alongside another man – Brendan Dassey – but the documentary series suggests they were both wrongly convicted.

The new trailer introduces Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s hard-charging post-conviction lawyer, a key player in the new series that picks up the story of Avery and Dassey, and the consequences of having their case reexamined by millions of Netflix viewers around the world.

Making A Murderer: Part 2 launches globally on Netflix on 19 October, 2018.

Synopsis: Netflix presents the highly-anticipated second chapter of the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning original documentary series MAKING A MURDERER, which followed the unprecedented journey of Steven Avery from DNA exoneree and reformer to convicted murderer. Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest where they have exclusive access to Steven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey, their families and the legal teams fighting for justice on their behalf.

Over the course of 10 new episodes, MAKING A MURDERER PART 2 provides an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.

