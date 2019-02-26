Making a Murderer's Steven Avery wins appeal on evidence that has "potential to undo the whole case"

From Digital Spy

Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery has won the latest motion in his appeal.

His attorney, Kathleen Zellner, shared the news on Twitter last night (February 25) by telling her followers: "Avery Update: We Won!!!!!! Back to the circuit court..."

This comes after the post-conviction lawyer revealed her latest theory around the case, based on the bone fragments found in the Manitowoc County Gravel Pit.

Zellner recently made moves to have testing done on this piece of evidence, to establish once and for all if they were human and belonging to the victim Teresa Halbach, but her motion was denied by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in early 2019.

Photo credit: Netflix More

According to a letter submitted by Zellner to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals on February 13, "never-before disclosed ledger sheets" have now come to light that indicate the bones in question were returned to the Halbach family – something she says the defence were not aware of and that violates Avery's rights.

In response to these allegations, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office told Rolling Stone that they "cannot comment on ongoing litigation".

Photo credit: Netflix More

The decision to grant Avery's latest motion means that these circumstances could be argued in court and may, according to Zellner, result in a new trial.

In a statement to Fox 11, Zellner said her team were "delighted" that the appellate court granted the motion regarding their "new evidence that the State has destroyed material evidence by giving the bones back to the Halbach family".

"We believe Mr Avery will be granted a new trial for this serious violation of both Wisconsin and federal law," she added.

Photo credit: Netflix More