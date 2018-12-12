'Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again' holds off 'Ant-Man 2' to hold top spot on Official Film Chart





We are a nation of musical-lovers it seems as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again tops the Official Film Chart, despite facing stiff opposition from Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The Abba musical sequel was released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD back on 26 November, but it’s clearly proving to be the socking-filling film of choice as Christmas approaches.

Fox’s all-conquering The Greatest Showman continues to hold steady in the Top 10 for another week, where it remains the 4th best-selling film of the week on disc and download. It’s also likely to be named the best-selling film of the year overall when the data is released. It’s not surprising really, as Michael Gracey’s hit musical, starring Hugh Jackman as PT Barnum, was revealed to be the most searched-for movie of 2018 overall on Yahoo Search this week too.

