'Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again' holds steady at number 1 on the Official Film Chart

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has held on to the number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart, despite stiff opposition from Disney’s Christopher Robin and The Equalizer 2.

The Abba musical sequel was released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD back on 26 November, but it’s clearly proving to be the socking-filling film of choice as Christmas approaches.

Disney’s live action Winnie The Pooh film Christopher Robin came in to the chart at number 4, while Denzel Washington’s first ever sequel The Equalizer 2 came in at 3.

Watch the video above for the full Official Film Chart 10 and get an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming new release Yardie, directed by Idris Elba.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, foreground from left, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Amana Seyfried and Christine Baranski in a scene from “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” (Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures via AP) More

The chart, published every Wednesday, ranks the biggest selling films on disc and download for each week. It is the product of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and incorporates data from retailer members of the Entertainment Retailers Association.

Anyone wishing to buy any of the titles featured in the chart can do so via FindAnyFilm.com. The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com.

The Official Film Chart counts movie downloads from services including Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD disc sales from all high street and online retailers.

Read more

The most searched-for movies of 2018 revealed

The most searched-for TV box sets revealed

Lessons Hollywood should learn from 2018