Man dies watching Avengers: Infinity War

A 43-year-old man died during a cinema screening of Marvel's latest blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War, on Tuesday.

According to The Times of India (via CinemaBlend), officials didn't discover the body of Peddapasupula Baasha right away as they assumed he was waiting for the post-credits scene (a Marvel staple).

When they removed his 3D glasses, officials discovered that he died with his eyes open.

An investigation is underway, but Baasha is thought to have died of natural causes or from cardiac arrest. His body has been sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

The tragic incident took place at Cinehub Multiplex theatre in Proddatur town in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, where the man worked in construction.

Though fortunately rare, deaths in cinemas do occur. Earlier this year at a Vue in Birmingham, UK, a man died in a freak accident that saw him trapped by one of the screening room's reclining seats.