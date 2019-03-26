Crew-member who lost foot in on-set electrocution on set of Mötley Crüe movie sues the band and Netflix

A member of the technical crew on the new Mötley Crüe biopic movie The Dirt is suing both the band and Netflix after suffering horrific burns in an on-set accident.

Louis DiVincenti, who worked as a rigging grip on the film, received second and third-degree burns over 50 percent of his body, and later had his foot amputated.

He spent seven weeks in hospital being treated for the burns, which happened on the movie’s set in New Orleans, which had been mocked up to look like the famous Whiskey A Go-Go club in Los Angeles.

Read more: Bad Boys spin-off producer loses leg in horrific stunt accident

DiVincenti was de-rigging the set’s green screens on March 11 last year when a metal pipe he was holding connected with live power line.

He was rushed to the University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he was given a two percent chance of survival by doctors.

But he miraculously survived, receiving treatment and skin grafts for the burns, as well as multiple surgeries, including the amputation of his right foot, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Read more: Avengers: Endgame run-time revealed

His lawsuit names both Netflix and the band, who are producers on the movie, which is adapted from the 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, penned by Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx, with the New York Times writer Neil Strauss.

DiVincenti says that the production was negligent in not making sure the power line was isolated, claiming that it had not conducted safety assessments, and is now to be held liable for his injuries.

He is seeking $1.8 million – around £1.35 million – in damages.

Neither Netflix nor the band have commented on the suit.

The movie, which finds Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Colson Barker as Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, was released on Netflix last week.

It’s received mixed reviews.



