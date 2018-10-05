'The Mandalorian': Everything we know about the live-action 'Star Wars' TV series

If the word “Mandalorian” isn’t already in your Star Wars vocabulary, it’s time to learn it. Show creator Jon Favreau has revealed the first details about his live-action Star Wars TV series, which will be called, yes, The Mandalorian.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” Favreau wrote in an Instagram post.





So, are the fan-favourite Star Wars bounty hunters Mandalorians? That’s a surprisingly complicated question – but they definitely wore Mandalorian armour, which leads us to the premise of the new Star Wars television series.

First, some basics: A Mandalorian is not an alien but someone from the human-populated planet Mandalore. Its inhabitants have their own language and a legendary warrior culture, as well as the distinctive armour worn by the Fetts.

The animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels have both delved into the planet’s history and conflicts. Rebels also introduced another fan-favourite Mandalorian character, Sabine Wren, a graffiti artist and ex-bounty hunter turned rebel fighter.

Sabine Wren (voiced by Tiya Sircar) is a 16-year-old Mandalorian graffiti artist in Star Wars Rebels. (Photo: Disney XD) More

Some fans are speculating that Sabine is the “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy” who’s at the centre of The Mandalorian. Favreau revealed that the show is set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” so the timeline squares up with Rebels.

At the end of that series, Sabine and Ahsoka Tano (another female character who has taken an increasingly prominent role in the Star Wars mythos) went off to search for Ezra, the kidnapped Jedi leader of their motley rebel crew. This could be a jumping-off point for a Western-flavoured Star Wars series (see: “lone gunfighter”) about Sabine and Ahsoka’s quest to bring Ezra home.

Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. (Photo: Disney) More

On the other hand, Sabine isn’t the only Mandalorian in the galaxy. Favreau’s protagonist could be another of several dozen established characters or an entirely new hero. One rumour that’s been circulating is that the show will be led by Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones), and if that’s true, chances are he’s not playing Sabine.

As for Boba and Jango Fett, they’ve often been called Mandalorians, but the official Star Wars account has tweeted that this isn’t technically so. Maybe Favreau’s series will clear up the mystery.

According to Prime Minister Almec, (Clone Wars episode "The Mandalore Plot"), Jango Fett (and by extension, his son) aren't actually Mandalorians, they just wear Mandalorian armor. Therefore, the darksaber would have no significance to them. pic.twitter.com/UOt9GgkQ2C — Star Wars (@starwars) December 18, 2017





On Thursday, Disney announced that the first episode of Mandalorian will be directed by Dave Filoni, a veteran of the animated shows and the creator of Sabine. Additional episodic directors include Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones).

