'The Mandalorian': Everything we know about the live-action 'Star Wars' TV series

If the word “Mandalorian” isn’t already in your Star Wars vocabulary, it’s time to learn it. Show creator Jon Favreau has revealed the first details about his live-action Star Wars TV series, which will be called, yes, The Mandalorian.
“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” Favreau wrote in an Instagram post.
So, are the fan-favourite Star Wars bounty hunters Mandalorians? That’s a surprisingly complicated question – but they definitely wore Mandalorian armour, which leads us to the premise of the new Star Wars television series.
First, some basics: A Mandalorian is not an alien but someone from the human-populated planet Mandalore. Its inhabitants have their own language and a legendary warrior culture, as well as the distinctive armour worn by the Fetts.
The animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels have both delved into the planet’s history and conflicts. Rebels also introduced another fan-favourite Mandalorian character, Sabine Wren, a graffiti artist and ex-bounty hunter turned rebel fighter.
Some fans are speculating that Sabine is the “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy” who’s at the centre of The Mandalorian. Favreau revealed that the show is set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” so the timeline squares up with Rebels.
At the end of that series, Sabine and Ahsoka Tano (another female character who has taken an increasingly prominent role in the Star Wars mythos) went off to search for Ezra, the kidnapped Jedi leader of their motley rebel crew. This could be a jumping-off point for a Western-flavoured Star Wars series (see: “lone gunfighter”) about Sabine and Ahsoka’s quest to bring Ezra home.
On the other hand, Sabine isn’t the only Mandalorian in the galaxy. Favreau’s protagonist could be another of several dozen established characters or an entirely new hero. One rumour that’s been circulating is that the show will be led by Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones), and if that’s true, chances are he’s not playing Sabine.
As for Boba and Jango Fett, they’ve often been called Mandalorians, but the official Star Wars account has tweeted that this isn’t technically so. Maybe Favreau’s series will clear up the mystery.
According to Prime Minister Almec, (Clone Wars episode "The Mandalore Plot"), Jango Fett (and by extension, his son) aren't actually Mandalorians, they just wear Mandalorian armor. Therefore, the darksaber would have no significance to them. pic.twitter.com/UOt9GgkQ2C
On Thursday, Disney announced that the first episode of Mandalorian will be directed by Dave Filoni, a veteran of the animated shows and the creator of Sabine. Additional episodic directors include Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones).
Favreau is writing and executive producing the show, which is being developed for Disney’s as-yet untitled streaming service, along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.
There’s no word whether Disney’s streaming service (rumoured to be called Disney Play) will be available in the UK. Disney already has a streaming service here – Disney Life – and it’s not yet been confirmed or denied if Disney Play will replace Disney Life, or if the new streaming-only shows such as The Mandalorian or the live action Marvel series centred on Loki and Scarlet Witch will simply be made available on Disney Life.
Yahoo is waiting to hear back from Disney for clarification.
The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney’s streaming service next year.
