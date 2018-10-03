‘Marcella’ Coming Back for Netflix and ITV (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Friel will return for a third season of “Marcella” on Netflix and ITV, after a new season of the show got the green light.

Friel won an international Emmy for playing the title character in the drama series, which goes out on free-to-air channel ITV in Britain and on Netflix globally. The show is written by Hans Rosenfeldt, who also created Nordic noir hit “The Bridge.” “Marcella” was his first English-language series.

Rosenfeldt is currently penning the third season, which will run to eight parts. The producers promise that the new run will delve deeper into the psychology of Marcella, a troubled detective dealing with mental health issues and a demanding job and family. Friel has talked about Marcella resonating with viewers precisely because she is both complex and relatable.

The series is produced by Tony Wood’s U.K.-based Buccaneer Media. “Hans Rosenfeldt has proven himself to be a master storyteller in the English language over the past two seasons of ‘Marcella,’ and it’s a real pleasure to be collaborating with him once again in the third season of this remarkable drama hit.” Wood said.

The Netflix deal was brokered by Cineflix Rights. Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, recommissioned the show. The new season will bow in 2019.

