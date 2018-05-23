Margot Kidder: Actor who played Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in Superman films

Kidder recalled annoying Reeve, with whom she is pictured in ‘Superman II’, by reading in between takes rather than staying in character: Rex

Margot Kidder was the raspy-voiced actress who played reporter Lois Lane in the Superman phenomenon opposite Christopher Reeve.

Kidder, who has died aged 69, was a self-described “scream queen” in her early roles. Her suggestion of cunning and sensuality elevated Brian De Palma’s thriller Sister in 1972 and the Canadian slasher film Black Christmas (1974).

Reviewing Sisters, the late film critic Pauline Kael said Kidder could “turn on sexiness with a witch’s precision”.

To the wider world, she was still largely unknown when director Richard Donner cast her and an obscure stage actor, Christopher Reeve, in Superman, his 1978 big-budget reboot of the 1950s TV series.

“I thought it was going to be a big turkey,” Kidder said later.

The film’s great advantage was the chemistry provided by the two leads. Kidder played Lane as sassy and temperamental, and Reeve gave a delightfully deadpan performance as the nerdy, fumbling newsroom colleague, Clark Kent, who transforms into the swoon-worthy Superman. In one scene she falls from a helicopter and he races skyward to rescue her.

“You’ve got me,” she says in disbelief. “Who’s got you?”

Kidder signs autographs at Comic Con International in 2005 (Getty) More

The director also recruited a heavyweight supporting cast that included Gene Hackman as villain Lex Luthor and Marlon Brando as Superman’s father, Jor-El. Superman proved a blockbuster with audiences and disarmed most critics.

Kidder recalled the trials and errors of making a superhero movie with fairly crude special effects evoking flight.

“The first scene I do with him when we fly off the balcony, we had to do something like 84 takes,” she said in 2014. “Now part of that was because the guy who ran the wheel with the thing that lifted us up in the air was a little drunk all the time, and he would wheel me into Chris and we’d crash in midair and he’d drop me into bushes.

“Physically it got very uncomfortable to say the least,” she added. “We’d have a week where we’d turn left, around the Statue of Liberty, and then you’d turn right around the Leaning Tower of Pisa, so it was a bit hard.”

She said Reeve, making one of his first screen appearances, became irritated whenever she would read during breaks. “He’d say, ‘You don’t stay in character?’ I’d say, ‘For Christ’s sake, Chris, I’ve been Lois Lane for a year, all you do is look left, I can handle it.’ And I’d pull out my book and he’d get very cross.”

Kidder reprised Lane in three Superman sequels over the next decade. She also returned to her fright-film roots with The Amityville Horror (1979), a major box office success. But she was unable to sustain consistent quality in her subsequent work. She earned solid reviews as a brassy free spirit in the drama Heartaches (1981), but that was followed by a precipitous drop to Little Treasure (1985), playing a stripper.

She increasingly devoted her time to liberal activism, including appearances at rallies for Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign. She also spoke out in favour of abortion rights, against nuclear arms and the First Gulf War. She burned through three marriages and her heavy drinking and erratic behaviour left her with few supporters in a film colony where friendships are often transactional.

In 1990, while in Vancouver filming a cable series, she suffered serious back injuries in a car accident that left her unable to work for two years and reliant on painkillers. Her surgical bill of $600,000, for which she could not find coverage, left her reeling financially.

