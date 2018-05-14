Margot Kidder, who played Superman’s Lois Lane, dies aged 69

The actress also featured in The Great Waldo Pepper and The Amityville Horror.

Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the Superman film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, posted a notice saying Kidder died on Sunday at her home there at the age of 69.

Her agent Camilla Fluxman Pines said: “I can confirm that Margot passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday May 13.”

Margot Kidder played Lois Lane

Superman was a superhero blockbuster two decades before comic book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.

Both Kidder and co-star Christopher Reeve, who played Superman, were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterwards.

Reeve died in 2004.

The Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in 1975’s The Great Waldo Pepper with Robert Redford and 1978’s The Amityville Horror.