Margot Robbie pretty in polka dots at Mary Queen Of Scots premiere

The premiere was held at Cineworld in London’s Leicester Square.

Margot Robbie exuded glamour at the premiere of her new film Mary Queen Of Scots.

The Australian actress, 28, was ethereal in a long polka dot dress with a cluster of red roses at the waist.

Margot Robbie wore a long polka dot dress

She wore her blonde hair in waves over her shoulders.

Robbie was joined by her co-star Saoirse Ronan at the screening at Cineworld, Leicester Square.

The 24-year-old was equally stylish in her long white tulle dress.

The eye-catching outfit featured a high neck and balloon sleeves.

Saoirse Ronan also stars in Mary Queen Of Scots

Robbie stars as Queen Elizabeth I in the film, while Ronan plays Mary Stuart.