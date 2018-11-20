Margot Robbie Shares Full ‘Birds of Prey’ Movie Title

Margot Robbie has debuted the full title to “Birds of Prey,” her upcoming superheroine girl gang movie from Warner Bros. and DC.

The actress/producer made shared it on her Instagram on Tuesday. The full title is: “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn).”

Robbie, reprising her “Suicide Squad” role, will also produce “Birds of Prey.” The film is centered around a revolving group of female heroes and villains, individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

“Birds of Prey” will be produced by Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless, as well as Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.

Cathy Yan is set to direct. Yan is best known for writing and directing her feature debut “Dead Pigs,” which took home the World Cinema Dramatic Award For Ensemble Acting at Sundance earlier this year. Yan would be the third female filmmaker to join the DC universe with this film. She will also be the first Asian woman to direct a DC film.

As TheWrap first reported, Christina Hodson wrote the “Birds of Prey” spinoff for Warner Bros. and DC Films. Hodson is also writing “Batgirl” for DC.

Also, as TheWrap first reported, Rosie Perez is playing Renee Montoya and Ewan McGregor is set to play Gotham City mob boss and Batman foe Black Mask.

“Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)” will be released on Feb. 7, 2020 via Warner Bros.

