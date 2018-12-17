1 / 2
Mark Hamill posts sweet message to wife on 40th wedding anniversary
The Star Wars actor and his wife have three children together.
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has posted a sweet tribute to his wife as the couple celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.
The Luke Skywalker star shared a collage of photographs of himself and Marilou York on Instagram, along with a Maya Angelou quote.
“’In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours’,” it said.
“’In all the world, there is no love for you like mine’- Maya Angelou.
“40 years and counting….”
Hamill added the hashtag “#NoMeWithoutYou”.
The actor wed York on December 17, 1978 and the couple have three children together.