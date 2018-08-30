Mark Hamill sends message of support to 'young Jedi' who refused to fight back against bullies

Mark Hamill has given props to a 10-year-old boy from California who said that he refused to strike back at his bullies because it is not ‘the Jedi way’.

Aiden Vazquez was punched in the face, needing stitches on his eyebrow, and had his backpack taken during an incident at his elementary school in Desert Hot Springs on Monday.

When his mother Lizette posted pictures of his injuries on Facebook to draw attention to her claims that the school wasn’t doing enough to protect Aiden, her story went viral.

She says that when she asked why he’d not tried to defend himself, he explained that he’d learned from the teachings of the space saga.

“I told my mom, I got it from ‘Star Wars’, that it’s not the Jedi way,” he told KMIR.

He added: “I really don’t want anybody to get hurt anymore, I just want everyone to be nice to each other. If you see a bully run away and tell a teacher.”

In response to his inspirational words, Hamill tweeted: “SHOUT OUT to Aiden Vazquez for his courage & wisdom in the face of adversity. I’m so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life. Congratulations, Aiden – The Force will be with YOU… Always!!!”

He signed off ‘Your fan, MH.’

SHOUT OUT to Aiden Vazquez for his courage & wisdom in the face of adversity. I'm so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life. Congratulations, Aiden- The Force will be with YOU… Always!!!

Your fan, mh https://t.co/jkWqrhMaC0 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2018





Replying to another fan, Hamill added: “I’m astonished by his wisdom & courage such a tender age. I may be a fictional Jedi, but this boy is the real deal. Not sure how to reach out to him, but I hope he sees this message & knows how much I admire him.”

I'm astonished by his wisdom & courage such a tender age. I may be a fictional Jedi, but this boy is the real deal. Not sure how to reach out to him, but I hope he sees this message & knows how much I admire him. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2018





Well, that’s only the best-known Jedi in the galaxy sending props. No big deal.

Hamill is not the only one to have pledged support to the young padawan.

President of the Star Wars fan organisation the Chicago Jedi Gabriel Calderon said: “You aren’t alone, there are people out there who care about you, who look out for you and its part of being a Jedi that’s a special kind of family.”

