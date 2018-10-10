Mark Hamill urges fans to campaign for Hollywood Walk of Fame star for Carrie Fisher

It’s hard to believe that Carrie Fisher never received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But that’s something that Mark Hamill is hoping fans might be able to remedy.

The Star Wars legend has appealed to his huge social media following to get his late co-star a posthumous star.

Stars can only be awarded posthumously after five years, according to Hollywood Chamber of Commerce rules, but Hamill is hoping he might be able to apply a little gentle pressure.

Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously. A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn't hurt, urging them to time it to the release of #EpIX⭐️#AlwaysWithUs pic.twitter.com/CVMX1csDwJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 9, 2018





Hamill only received his star on the walk in March this year, with both he and Harrison Ford speaking at the unveiling of their sadness that Fisher could not be there (Ford received his star in 2003).

Now a hashtag #AstarForCarrie is hurtling around Twitter, so hopefully it will be noticed.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.

(Credit: AP) More

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s entertainment industry landmark, which spans 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard, has been hitting headlines for the wrong reasons in recent months.

It announced that it would not be removing Bill Cosby’s star, despite the disgraced actor being convicted and jailed for rape.

The chamber has also had to make several repairs to Donald Trump’s star, after being vandalised on a number of occasions.

Hamill even suggested in August this year, after the star had been vandalised, that it should be replaced with one for Fisher, while the West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously that it should be removed for good.

Read more

Venom is too much hero, not enough villain

First look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Stan Lee plays down elder abuse talk



