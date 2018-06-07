Mark Hamill weighs in on Kelly Marie Tran Star Wars trolling row

Mark Hamill has thrown his support behind Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, who has quit social media following months of racist and sexist trolling.

From his official Twitter feed, he asked ‘What’s not to love’, coupled with a picture of him with Tran, before adding: “#GetALifeNerds.”





It was a direct message to those in the Star Wars fandom community who are coming under particular criticism for the offensive remarks aimed at the Vietnamese-American star, who played Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It emerged that she had quit her hugely popular Instagram account last weekend, deleting all of her posts.

Fans then noted that she’d been the target of abuse ever since the release of The Last Jedi.

The movie’s director Rian Johnson has also weighed in heavily on the row.

On Tuesday this week, he sent a message of support to Tran, while also hoping to convey the message that the majority of Star Wars fans are decent, well-behaved folk.

On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine. https://t.co/yhcShg5vdJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018





However, he then took aim at others who tried to suggest that perhaps he was denying them the right to criticism.

Done with this disingenuous bullshit. You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media. And you know which of those two we’re talking about here. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018





He also said this:

What we talk about when we talk about manbabies — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018





Tran had nearly 190,000 followers when she quit Instagram, and now – at the time of publishing – she has gained nearly 40,000 more.

The hashtag #FanArtForRose is also gathering pace, with artists designing inspirational works dedicated to the actress.

Read more

Donald Glover and Ryan Gosling in line to play Willy Wonka

Damian Lewis and Luke Perry for new Tarantino movie

Marketing blamed for Solo flop



