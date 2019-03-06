Mark Lester, 'Oliver!' star and godfather to Michael Jackson's children, defends singer

Lester picture with Jackson in London as they arrived to see a performance of ‘Billy Elliot’ in 2010. (REX/Shutterstock)

Former Oliver! actor Mark Lester has defended his late friend Michael Jackson over allegations that he sexually abused children.

Two men – James Safechuck and Wade Robson – allege in a Channel 4 documentary that they were sexually abused by the King of Pop.

Lester, 60, who shot to fame as the star of the film Oliver!, said the programme, Leaving Neverland, which is due to air in the UK on Wednesday and Thursday night, made him “feel quite sick”.

“This is not the Michael Jackson I knew for over 30 years. This is not the man that my children knew,” he told ITV show Lorraine.

He claimed the documentary was “sensationalist”, saying: “In three to four weeks … it will be old news and gone and forgotten.”

Mark Lester (far left) on the poster for the 1968 Oliver.

Lester, who was godfather to Jackson’s children and was in the hotel room when the Thriller singer dangled his baby son Blanket over a balcony, said: “I don’t really know what the object of the exercise is here…

“Child abuse is awful … I can’t fathom what this is trying to achieve.

“I never saw … or even had the slightest notion that there was anything untoward with Michael…

“I was godfather to his children. He was godfather to my children.”

Actor Mark Lester arriving for the first night of the musical 'Oliver!' at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane, central London.

He said that being in a room with Jackson’s accusers “would make my flesh crawl”, adding: “I was trying to watch it (the documentary) with a very open mind and nothing in my mind has changed about Michael.”

Lester donated sperm to Jackson and believes he could be the biological father of the singer’s daughter, Paris.

Meanwhile, Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed hit back at suggestions that Jackson’s accusers are financially motivated.

The Jackson family have denied the allegations against the late singer, saying the film is “all about the money”.

But Reed told Good Morning Britain that Mr Safechuck and Mr Robson “want justice, they’re not fussed about the money”.

And he said: “No-one disputes the fact that he (Jackson) slept with little boys. If this was a guy down the road, your next-door neighbour who was constantly spending the night with little boys, what would you think?

“Is it just because of Michael’s talent as a performer that we allow him to get away with child rape?”

Pop star Michael Jackson waves to fans on leaving the Santa Barbara Superior County Court, in Santa Maria. Jurors in Jackson's child molestation trial heard Thursday fingerprint analysis of adult magazines found in his home was not completed until long after they were seized. Jackson is accused of molesting a boy at his Neverland ranch in 2003.

