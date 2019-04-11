Mark Ruffalo filmed two versions of 'Infinity War' ending, didn't know Hulk survived until he saw movie

Mark Ruffalo is pretty much constantly mocked by his co-stars for accidentally streaming Thor Ragnarok spoilers to his Instagram followers during the film’s premiere, which might explain why directors Joe and Anthony Russo made him shoot two endings for Avengers: Infinity War.

And just to be on the super-safe side, they didn’t tell him which one was going to end up in the film.

“I didn’t know until I saw the movie,” he revealed to Yahoo Movies’ Kevin Polowy. “For one take, I did disappear, and then the other one I didn’t.”

“I was pretty sure it was gonna be me,” Ruffalo admitted. “It’s like Survivor. It’s like, who’s gonna get kicked off the island? And I probably should’ve. … It’s like Project Runway for leakers.”

The revelation is just a tiny bit confusing – Infinity War and Endgame were shot back-to-back, and Ruffalo appears to have a major role in Endgame, so how did he not know he survived?

That's one way to stop the loose-lipped Hulk actor from giving away spoilers.

