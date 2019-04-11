Mark Ruffalo filmed two versions of 'Infinity War' ending, didn't know Hulk survived until he saw movie
Mark Ruffalo is pretty much constantly mocked by his co-stars for accidentally streaming Thor Ragnarok spoilers to his Instagram followers during the film’s premiere, which might explain why directors Joe and Anthony Russo made him shoot two endings for Avengers: Infinity War.
And just to be on the super-safe side, they didn’t tell him which one was going to end up in the film.
“I didn’t know until I saw the movie,” he revealed to Yahoo Movies’ Kevin Polowy. “For one take, I did disappear, and then the other one I didn’t.”
Read more: Did the Avengers spoil Endgame’s biggest scene?
“I was pretty sure it was gonna be me,” Ruffalo admitted. “It’s like Survivor. It’s like, who’s gonna get kicked off the island? And I probably should’ve. … It’s like Project Runway for leakers.”
The revelation is just a tiny bit confusing – Infinity War and Endgame were shot back-to-back, and Ruffalo appears to have a major role in Endgame, so how did he not know he survived?
But, whatever, if they were still making decisions on which ending to go for, it would explain why – in a film with astonishing special effects – the shots of Ruffalo in the Hulkbuster armour looked a bit ropey.
But how did the rest of the Avengers feel about surviving the snap?
“I have survivor’s guilt, mostly,” said Chris Hemsworth.
“It’s hard being the ones left behind,” agreed Don Cheadle.
“I think like every actor you’re just like, ‘Great, I get more screen time,’” Scarlett Johansson joked.
If you’re looking for intel on why certain supers died and while others survived in Infinity War — all of the original Avengers survived whereas many of the newer MCUers (Boseman’s Black Panther, Holland’s Spider-Man, the majority of the Guardians of the Galaxy) got dusted — co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo aren’t saying much. But they will leave you with a tease.
“The only thing we’ll say in that regard,” said Joe, “is that there’s a reason that the original six Avengers survived.”
Read more: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ second half described as ‘mind-blowing’
Avengers: Endgame opens April 25.
With reporting by Kevin Polowy, Yahoo Entertainment