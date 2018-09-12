Mark Wahlberg reveals insane workout routine as he wakes up at 2:30am

Mark Wahlberg has revealed his intense daily fitness routine which sees him get up at 2.30am and go to bed at 7.30pm.

The actor has previously spoken out about his devotion to his workout regime but has now revealed the meticulous structure his day takes to ensure his wellbeing.

Answering fan questions on his Instagram stories, Wahlberg posted a screenshot of his daily routine including his time for prayer, workout slots and family time.

Wahlberg wakes up at 2.30am, has a 30 minute prayer session before eating breakfast at 3.15am.

So many questions about Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule. A 90 min shower at 0600? Just 30 mins of golf? Is it crazy golf? pic.twitter.com/Q7ETsw4HfM — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) 12 September 2018

The Ted actor then has his first workout of the day between 3.40am and 5.15am before taking a shower and heading out for his 7.30am round of golf.

His schedule includes allotted times for eating snacks and picking his four children up from school.

At 4pm, Wahlberg has another hour-long workout before dinner at 5.30pm so he is ready for a 7.30pm bedtime.

It is claimed that the star doesn’t deviate from his set routine even when he is working away, with Page Six reporting that a gym in New York once opened especially for him to fit in his morning workout.

An source said: “They opened an hour early. He arrived at 3:45 a.m. and was extremely gracious to the staff for coming in early. He was giving hugs and fist bumps all around.”

The star’s latest film, Mile 22, will be released in cinemas next week.