Mark Wahlberg takes the law into his own hands in first red-band 'Mile 22' trailer

With Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, and Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg have had considerable success over the past three years making movies about real-life American heroes. However, for their new gung-ho thriller Mile 22, they’ll be taking a more fictional approach to U.S. valor — and as the film’s first NSFW red-band trailer indicates, the latest may be designed to start an all-new tactical-ops franchise.

In Mile 22, Wahlberg plays James Silva, a covert intelligence operative who is a member of a shadowy organization known as Overwatch, which does the dirty deeds that the government doesn’t want to officially acknowledge — but which, supposedly, are vital to protecting the nation and its citizens. In this case, Silva and his crew (including The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey, and overseen by John Malkovich) are tasked with transporting an Indonesian cop (Iko Uwais, star of The Raid ) to a safe zone before he can be taken out — a mission that, as the above clip indicates, will be anything but easy, what with all sorts of nefarious forces intent on killing him before he can hand over the sensitive information he possesses. Fortunately, Wahlberg (who says “I am a killer who looks like a hero”) seems more than up to the job as the sort of archetypal movie badass whose above-the-law tactics are far more valuable than diplomacy.

With Uwais apparently getting some time to show off the fearsome martial-arts skills that made the Raid films such international hits, Mile 22 will look to continue Wahlberg and Berg’s winning streak — and possibly launch a new Overwatch-centric movie series — when it arrives in theaters on Aug. 3.

