Marvel actors' salaries revealed: Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, and more

Considering how the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently stands as the highest grossing movie franchise of all time (having upwards of $17.5bn across 20 films), it should come as no surprise that the actors who play the superheroes make monstrous amounts of money.

The Hollywood Reporter has the low-down on how much each star makes. Of note, Scarlett Johansson is finally being paid the same as her co-stars, earning $15m for the upcoming Black Widow movie – equal to the amount Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth got paid for Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively.

Evans and Hemsworth also nabbed $15m apiece for their parts in Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming untitled fourth Avengers movie.

Johansson has appeared in six Marvel movies, including the first Avengers, on which she earnt a “low seven-figure salary”. For that same film, Robert Downey Jr. made a cool $50 million, although he only made $500,000 for the first Iron Man movie (thanks to the actor being almost uninsurable at the time).

Black Panther‘s headline star Chadwick Boseman made approximately $2m, according to the publication’s sources, with that sum expected to increase significantly for the sequel.

Brie Larson has made $5m for next year’s Captain Marvel. She was reportedly paid more than other newcomers to the franchise because she signed a seven-picture deal that ties her into multiple franchises.

A Marvel spokesperson responded to the alleged sums, saying: ”Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers, and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms.”

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo has teased the title for the next Avengers movie, with some fans believing the title to be Avengers: Annihilation.