Marvel to 'bid fond farewell' to some heroes in Phase 4

From Digital Spy

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

One of the creative heads at Marvel Studios is offering the clearest hints yet about the post-Avengers 4 MCU, and it might not be great news for some of our favourite heroes.

Granted, the current state of the MCU isn't grand. Thanos made half of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy disappear with the snap of a finger in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War, but fans have already theorised his deadly decision could be undone in Avengers 4.

Photo credit: Disney More

Even if the Marvel Cinematic Universe is temporarily restored in Avengers 4, studio boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the sequel will definitely be the end of an era, in that the contracts of long-time MCU stalwarts like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth expiring.

Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War producer Nate Moore recently chatted with Screenrant about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he confirmed that Phase 4 will be the end of the line for some familiar faces.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to bid a fond farewell to characters that we've come to know for a while, but to also then introduce characters who are going to feel completely new and hopefully surprising to both our core fans and fans of our movies who aren't as well-versed in publishing," Moore said.

"There are great ideas out there that we've talked about internally that I think and I hope will be surprising and refreshing to audiences while we still continue to explore characters we've come to love. The new ones always feel really exciting because they can be anything.

"We're at the point now where we're blue-skying, what are the best stories to tell, and in that blue sky there are ideas that I think all of us get really excited to share with people."

Among the new faces that are expected to show up are Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, the cosmic Eternals and, potentially, the studio's first Muslim female superhero Miss Marvel.

Marvel Studios is also reportedly working a Black Widow spin-off film for Scarlett Johansson, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 for the years ahead.

Avengers: Infinity War is out now. Book tickets here.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like