Marvel's Luke Cage meets his equally invulnerable match in official season 2 trailer

Luke Cage (Mike Colter) may be bulletproof, but he’s not the only one.

In the official season 2 trailer for Marvel’s Luke Cage, Harlem’s hero has become more popular than ever, but that’s only put a target on his very visible back. As Luke’s father, James Lucas — played by House of Cards actor Reg E. Cathey in his final performance — puts it throughout the teaser, “One man cannot save a community.” And though Luke clearly tries to do so in the footage above, he’s about to face a new threat in town who isn’t scared of an invulnerable man: John McIver a.k.a. Bushmaster (The Deuce‘s Mustafa Shakir), who’s able to withstand bullets himself. On top of that, Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) is about to rear her head as a major player in the fight for Harlem as she and Shades (Theo Rossi) take control of the empire Cottonmouth (Mahershala Ali) left behind.

Lucky for Luke, he can take a punch, especially with help from Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) and Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who’s about to sport a brand new bionic arm. Luke, though, isn’t too keen on the idea of partnering up with anyone at this stage. “Just so we’re clear,” he tells Misty, “I’m not in the market for a sidekick.” After all, it is his show.

Netflix also released an official poster for the second season, featuring Luke carrying the weight of his responsibility to his community on his invulnerable shoulders:

Marvel’s Luke Cage returns June 22 on Netflix.