Marvel boss confirms more female-led MCU films coming

From Digital Spy





Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige wants fans of the MCU to know that Captain Marvel is only the beginning of a wave of new female-led superhero movies to come.

Much has been said about Marvel lagging behind the times in terms of female-centric stories, with even its own stars like Evangeline Lilly publicly supporting ideas like an all-female Avengers movie.

This year has seen Lily get equal billing with Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and next year Brie Larson steps to the forefront in her own Captain Marvel movie - both of which Feige sees as solid indicators of the future of the MCU.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

Related: Captain Marvel won't be an origin story

"With [Ant-Man and The Wasp] and now with Captain Marvel and many movies to be announced in the near future, I'm anxious for the time where it's not a novelty that there is a female-led superhero movie, but it is a norm," Feige told Entertainment Weekly.

"And it is less a story of, 'Oh, look, a female hero,' and it's more a story of, 'Oh, what's this about? Who's this character? I'm excited to see that.' And I think we can get there."

Feige pointed to rival DC Entertainment's massive success with Wonder Woman that fans aren't just ready for superhero stories told from a female perspective - they're craving them.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

Related: Captain Marvel looks set to introduce another classic superhero character

"I've always said, I root for all genre movies because the success of those movies helps us," Feige says. "Because not everybody knows the difference between what studio makes what movie or what comic book company what character comes from.

"So I'm very pleased when any film in our genre [does well] - not just superheroes, but action or sci-fi or anything. The success of Wonder Woman made me very happy because as I've said before in the press, I'd much rather the question be, 'Oh gosh, what did you think about that successful female-led hero that came out a few years ago?' Rather than the question I used to get, which was, 'Are you afraid that people don't want to see a female hero?'"

Captain Marvel will arrive in cinemas on March 8, 2019 in the UK and the US.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.





('You Might Also Like',)