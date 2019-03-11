Marvel boss Kevin Feige addresses Captain Marvel's 'plot hole'

From Digital Spy

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Captain Marvel.

Kevin Feige has addressed a pretty glaring Captain Marvel 'plot hole'.

The film, which had the second biggest box office opening of an MCU film, sees Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) give Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) a modified pager device, with instructions to only contact her through it in "a real emergency" at the end of the movie.

For fans, it offers an explanation as to how Captain Marvel will appear in Avengers: Endgame.

Nonetheless, it also left them wondering why Nick Fury didn't just page Captain Marvel during the original Avengers crisis when a huge wormhole opened over New York City and there was a mass alien assault. And, it turns out that Feige has answers for that.

Speaking recently, Feige has offered two alternative explanations for Fury's decision not to page Carol during the earlier Avengers crisis – one claiming that it wasn't a big enough emergency, and another that Fury may well have pressed it and Captain Marvel simply didn't respond.

Well, I’d say two things," he told Slashfilm. "One, she does say it’s gotta be a real emergency, right? Yeah.

"The other thing I’d say is how do you know he never hit it? How do we know he never pushed it before? We’ve never seen him push it before. That doesn’t mean he never did."

The Captain Marvel pager issue may remind fans of a similar situation with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who skipped out on the first two Avengers films and only rocked up for Avengers: Infinity War, despite being supposedly really powerful and living in New York City the whole time.

Again, Feige had an answer for that, and you can check it out right here.

Captain Marvel is out in cinemas now.

