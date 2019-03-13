Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Captain Marvel doesn't rule out major comics storyline

From Digital Spy

Note: This article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has weighed into speculation that a Secret Invasion movie could be in the works, and doesn't rule it out.

Captain Marvel introduced the Skrulls into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though the shape-shifting aliens have been a staple of the comics for decades.

Most notably, they formed a central part of the Secret Invasion comics storyline, which saw fans discover that the villainous aliens had been infiltrating Earth for years, replacing heroes in the process.

Related: Does Captain Marvel set up a Secret Invasion storyline for the MCU?

However, Captain Marvel portrayed the Skrulls as refugees from the Kree Empire, rather than Earth invaders.

Feige has now spoken the possibility of seeing Secret Invasion on the big screen, and admitted that the Captain Marvel portrayal doesn't necessarily rule it out.

"I don’t think it means that at all," he told SlashFilm. "I think it means that the Skrulls are as diverse and a multilayered as any other intelligent life form. Certainly like humanity itself. And we happen to see good ones.

"I think there are probably better ones out there as well, like there are with any fully realized characters.

"But yes, the idea is certainly was to subvert the expectation of the pointy eared green aliens. And Ben Mendelsohn and even subverting people’s assumption that Ben Mendelsohn will be playing the villain."

Captain Marvel is in cinemas now.







