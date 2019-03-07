The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Secret History of Amputations

Since “Iron Man 3,” a character in every Marvel Cinematic Universe film has gotten an arm chopped off.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and producer of every MCU movie, is a major Star Wars fan and started the amputation trend as an homage to “The Empire Strikes Back,” where Darth Vader cuts off Luke Skywalker’s hand before delivering the iconic “I am your father” line. Feige confirmed the theory in an interview with Cinema Blend four years ago.

The “Star Wars” franchise is no stranger to amputations, seeing as lightsabers are the perfect weapons for simultaneously slicing off appendages and cauterizing the wound. Every main entry, except “The Phantom Menace,” has someone lose an arm or hand. In addition to Luke, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Mace Windu, Count Dooku and General Grievous all lose an arm or two. (For true “Star Wars” fans, bounty hunter Zam Wesell in “Attack of the Clones” and Ponda Baba, the alien who harasses Luke in the Mos Eisley Cantina in “A New Hope,” both lose upper appendages to lightsabers.)

Swords, lasers, portals and other weapons sever arms in all the MCU movie since 2013. With “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” on the horizon, keep an eye out for all the new limbs lost. Here are some clips of memorable amputation moments.

“Iron Man 3”

The first MCU arm removal occurs in the final battle between Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), who’s hopped up on Extremis, a self-regenerative formula that gives him super strength. Before the evil scientist can land a deadly blow, Iron Man unsheathes a metal blade from his armor that slices off Killian’s hand.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qt3PVEx29C4&w=640&h=360]

“Thor: The Dark World”

The trickster god Loki (Tom Hiddleston) cuts off his half-brother Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) hand as he reaches for his trusty hammer Mjolnir in one of the MCU’s more forgettable adventures. However, it all turns out to be a magical distraction as Thor’s hand reappears and he teams up with Loki to defeat the army of Dark Elves threatening the Nine Realms of existence.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e7vHTcpc54&w=640&h=360]

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Captain America’s (Chris Evans) former partner thought to be lost during World War II, was revealed to be the deadly Winter Soldier targeting S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in this spy-thriller sequel. In a flashback sequence, fans see how the evil HYDRA organization brainwashed Barnes and gave him a metal arm, becoming the MCU’s most iconic amputee.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3g4ZrMiWFnM&w=640&h=360]

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

In the MCU’s first space adventure, the Guardians of the Galaxy members first meet each other while battling for an expensive bounty. The green-skinned assassin Gamora (Zoe Saldana) fights her soon-to-be teammates over a mysterious orb and chops off the hands of the tree-like creature Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). Luckily, Groot’s hands grow back and the team puts aside their squabbles to band together.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZgn4S9-fWo&w=640&h=360]

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”

To add to their non-stop superhero action, both “Avengers” sequels feature two amputation scenes. In the first, the black-market weapons dealer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) mistakenly compares the evil robot Ultron (voiced by James Spader) to Iron Man, and in a fit of rage Ultron slices through the puny human’s arm with his metal hand. A villain of “Black Panther,” Klaue reappears seven movies later with a sonic-pulse-blasting robot appendage to cause trouble for the Wakandan kingdom.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTbcaC0mGY8&w=640&h=360]

Iron Man soon finds himself on the wrong side of a fight with a hypnotized Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and must debut his massive Hulkbuster armor to pacify the green behemoth. While destroying several blocks of Johannesburg streets, Hulk jams a pole through Iron Man’s arm, causing the limb to break apart. Iron Man then calls down replacement parts from a drone to quickly rebuild the arm and continue the duel against his furious teammate.

