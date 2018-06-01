Marvel deals with that sizeable mistake in the Venom trailer

Tom Hardy’s accent notwithstanding, the thing that stuck out for some in the hotly-anticipated trailer for Venom was a matter of pronunciation.

Being a heavy plot point and all, it was picked up on that Jenny Slate appeared to be pronouncing ‘symbiote’ as ‘sim-bye-oht’.

Within minutes, Twitter was ablaze with those claiming ‘sim-bee-oht’ is the correct pronunciation, some of them scientists.





Sadly, dictionary folk Merriam-Webster seemed to sit on the fence, saying that both are acceptable.

But now Marvel itself has weighed in on the argument, through the medium of the comic book, and in an issue of the Amazing Spider-Man, no less (via Comicbook.com).

Daily Bugle editor J Jonah Jameson, addressing none other than Eddie Brock himself (aka Venom), does the honours.

So, if the comic book itself reckons it’s ‘BEE-yote’, then surely that’s the argument resolved.

Time for some over-dubbing in post-production, then.

The movie finds Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock uncovering nefarious goings on at the Life Foundation, headed by Riz Ahmed’s Carlton Drake.

Also starring Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and helmed by Ruben Fleischer, it’s due out on October 5.

