Cinema websites crash as 'Avengers: Endgame' tickets go on sale with epic new trailer

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble in the final poster for ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ahead of its cinema release. (Credit: Marvel)

With just three weeks to go until one of the most anticipated blockbuster events of all time hits cinemas, Marvel has unveiled a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame – and it has brought several major multiplex chains’ websites to their knees.

While previous trailers have doubled down on nostalgia and mood, this new one-minute look is packed with dramatic moments, including a respectful handshake between the previously feuding Iron Man and Captain America.

It seems the two pillars of the original Avengers line-up might be willing to put their differences – ignited during Captain America: Civil War – aside in order to face down Thanos.

Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark can also be seen embracing Pepper Potts, played by the returning Gwyneth Paltrow, suggesting he makes it out of the outer space isolation in which he was left at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailer provides further glimpses of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel working with the Avengers team, taking a co-pilot slot alongside Rocket Raccoon.

There’s also a tantalising hint of a major showdown between Stark and Thanos, with the titan teasing the hero by saying he “couldn’t live with your own failure”.

The new trailer landed to mark the fact tickets for Avengers: Endgame are now on sale, with Twitter users claiming that the websites for Vue, Cineworld and Odeon were crashed by the influx of visits.

Anyone else noticing #AvengersEndgametickets are now no longer appearing on Odeon? Did Thanos just snap and wipe out the showings? I booked for the 2D double bill and can no longer see it listed — Dan in real life (@pkmngamer19) April 2, 2019





Both Vue and Odeon crash minutes after Endgame tickets come out.. well done Marvel, you have officially won! — Emily (@warwickee) April 2, 2019





Cineworld site has crashed. I am furious. — O. (@OhioV1) April 2, 2019





Can you all get off Odeon's website so I can grab my ticket — John Wick (@EdsTweetin) April 2, 2019





A bunch of new posters have also launched to tie in with the trailer, including this IMAX one featuring the surviving Avengers at the centre of the frame, with Thanos looming behind and surrounded by the heroes who faded to dust in the wake of the villain’s finger snap.

The IMAX poster for Marvel blockbuster ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spotlights the survivors of Thanos and The Snap. (Credit: Marvel) More

I’m really excited to announce that I officially collaborated with @Disney and @AtomTickets on an exclusive poster for #AvengersEndgame! For a limited time, when you buy a ticket for Avengers: Endgame on Atom Tickets, you can get my poster for free (plus shipping) while they last pic.twitter.com/vtb54qXvZ5 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 2, 2019





Avenge the fallen in Dolby Cinema. Check out our exclusive artwork from @MarvelStudios’ #AvengersEndgame and get tickets now: https://t.co/PmOOjWKEdC pic.twitter.com/Z8TtukwvQd — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) April 2, 2019





Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 25 April, with fans in the USA able to see the film a day later on 26 April.



